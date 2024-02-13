South Africa

Ex-teacher accused of rape, sexual assault, grooming granted R10k bail

13 February 2024 - 12:12
It is alleged the 34-year-old former teacher, who was employed at St Mary’s Diocesan School for Girls between 2017 and 2018, raped, sexually assaulted and sexually groomed a grade 5 pupil. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Andreypopov

A former teacher in Pretoria facing charges of rape, sexual assault and sexual grooming was granted R10,000 bail by the Pretoria magistrate's court sitting at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre.

It is alleged the 34-year-old former teacher, who was employed at St Mary’s Diocesan School for Girls between 2017 and 2018, raped, sexually assaulted and sexually groomed a grade 5 pupil during swimming lessons and when he was giving her extra classes.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said at the time of the alleged incidents, the pupil was between 10 and 11 years old.

It is alleged the child realised that what was done to her was wrong after she attended sexual offence classes in 2019. 

“The child started to misbehave and self-harm by cutting herself. After her mother noticed the behaviour changes and inquired, the child disclosed what had happened.

“Her mother took the child to a social worker in 2019, and she was referred to a forensic social worker in 2023, after which a case was opened with the police in Cape Town and was transferred to Brooklyn police station,” Mahanjana said.

Through his lawyer, the 34-year-old asked to be released on bail because he has no previous conviction or pending cases.

He said he co-operated with the state by handing himself over to police when he realised they were looking for him and also handed in his passport.

The state opposed his bail application, telling the court that should he be convicted he would face a long jail term.

The state submitted the former teacher was a flight risk since he had no assets in South Africa and it would be difficult to trace him should he decide to skip the country.

The court granted him bail with conditions that he report to his closest police station three times a week and should not interfere directly or indirectly with state witnesses.

The matter has been postponed to March 27 for further investigations.

TimesLIVE

