South Africa

Face of crime: Dad, 28, now a lifer in jail

14 February 2024 - 09:20 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A Tshepisong man has been sentenced to life in jail for murder and robbery.
A Tshepisong man has been sentenced to life in jail for murder and robbery.
Image: 123RF/thawornnurak

A Johannesburg man has forever changed his life and that of his victims after deciding to rob a group playing dice, escaping with cellphones of little financial value.

Sifiso Shabalala of Tshepisong has been sentenced to life imprisonment. The Johannesburg high court this month also imposed terms of between three to 15 years to run concurrently with the lengthier jail stint for murder, assault with intention to do grievous bodily harm, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition and possession of a knife.

He is 28 years old. Both his parents have passed on. His highest level of education is grade 10, and he left school when he was 17. He started doing odd jobs collecting plastic.

At the time of his arrest, he was also receiving a rental income from rooms he let out.

He was staying with his girlfriend and has a three-year old child.

The Johannesburg high court heard evidence that in July 2022, he killed Siyabonga Mazibuko, assaulted and stabbed Simphiwe Sangweni and shot Ezekiel Beckam Leeuw during a robbery.

Students and community allegedly kill man suspected of stealing cellphone

Limpopo police are searching for suspects after a man accused of stealing a student’s cellphone was killed in what is believed to be a mob justice ...
News
3 months ago

Shabalala entered a shack with another man where a group was playing dice on the pretext of looking for cigarettes and dagga. When told them they did not have any, the two men left but not before Shabalala told them they would all be injured.

He returned 15 to 30 minutes later with two accomplices, demanding money and their phones, according to witnesses.

The crime netted him nine or 10 cellphones including a Samsung Grand Prime cellular phone to the value of R750, a MobiCell Rio cellular phone worth R350 and a speaker box valued at R200. The highest value item was a Nokia cellular phone estimated to cost R6,000.

Josephine Busisiwe Mazibuko told the court her son's death has left a terrible void in her life as he used to do a lot of things to help her which she cannot do on her own. He was 25 when he was killed.

Leeuw testified he used to play professional soccer before the attack.

However, due to the gunshot wound, a metal sheet was fitted where the bone of his thigh broke in two. As a result, he is no longer able to run or play soccer professionally. This has deprived him of an income of R5,500.

Judge Dario Dosia, who found Shabalala had entered the shack earlier to ascertain how many people were inside, said the sentence needed to consider the interests of the community as well as prevention and deterrence.

“Direct imprisonment is the only suitable sentence as the accused acted with sheer brutality, together with his co-perpetrators, when he entered the shack in the early morning hours. Violence against innocent victims is a serious concern in this country.

“To focus on the wellbeing of the accused to the detriment of the interests of the community would result in a distorted sentence,” the judge said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Woman who hired hitman to kill two relatives gets 30 years in jail

The man who was paid R29,000 to carry out the hits was sentenced to life.
News
16 hours ago

Policeman who shot pub owner and wounded bouncer jailed for 20 years

The Johannesburg high court on Monday sentenced a police officer who killed a pub owner in Kagiso to 20 years’ imprisonment.
News
1 day ago

East London lawyer’s nephews among the five shooting accused in court

Two of the accused in custody for the shooting of prominent East London-based attorney Camagu Maseti are his nephews.
News
23 hours ago

Sex trade under spotlight in trial of man accused of killing six sex workers

The Johannesburg high court sitting in Palm Ridge on Tuesday heard about the sex trade when a sex worker returned to the stand to testify in the ...
News
19 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Woman who hired hitman to kill two relatives gets 30 years in jail South Africa
  2. Eskom senior technician in court on fraud and corruption charges South Africa
  3. 'Connected Wealth' is a winning approach for SA's Top Private Bank South Africa
  4. CCTV cameras, upgraded car plates and more to combat crime in Gauteng South Africa
  5. Mooifontein cemetery in spotlight as ‘video’ of squatters at gravesite emerges South Africa

Latest Videos

Bafana Bafana receive rapturous welcome on their return home
Gwede Mantashe defends cadre deployment and will continue to do so