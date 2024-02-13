South Africa

Woman who hired hitman to kill two relatives gets 30 years in jail

The man who was paid R29,000 to carry out the hits was sentenced to life.

13 February 2024 - 19:02
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A woman who paid a hitman to murder her two relatives in March 2019 has been sentenced to an effective 30 years in jail. The hitman was sentenced to life imprisonment for these murders and for another murder committed in January 2019. Stock image.
A woman who paid a hitman to murder her two relatives in March 2019 has been sentenced to an effective 30 years in jail. The hitman was sentenced to life imprisonment for these murders and for another murder committed in January 2019. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/ ALLAN SWART

Martha Motladile, a woman who paid a hitman R29,000 to murder her two relatives in 2019, has been sentenced to 30 years’ imprisonment for each murder.

The National Prosecuting Authority said on Tuesday that the high court in Bloemfontein also sentenced Molefi Molise to life imprisonment for the murders of Lesang Sarah Motladile and her son Bongani Goodwill Motladile in March 2019, and for the murder of Ernest Mokhele in January that year. 

Lesang Motladile and Bongani Motladile were shot and killed by unknown people using automatic rifles at their home in Ramakgari location near Thaba Nchu. 

When Molise was arrested in Fouriesburg, police seized an R1 automatic rifle which also linked him to the murder of Mokhele in Botshabelo after the accused demanded keys to his vehicle.

“The son of Ernest Mokhele was also arrested as a suspect for orchestrating the murder of his father but was acquitted by the court on evidence,” NPA spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said. 

Senokoatsane said police investigations connected Keletsang Motladile to having hired Molise to kill her two relatives as she had life policies worth R347,000 on them.

“The investigations also proved that Molise was paid R29,000 to kill the two.”

In aggravation of sentence, state advocate Dansi Mpemvane argued for the court not to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentences for such heinous crimes. 

The court sentenced Molise to life imprisonment for the three counts of murder, seven years for attempted robbery with aggravating circumstances, 12 years’ imprisonment for attempted murder and 25 years for possession of an automatic rifle without a licence.

The sentences were ordered to run consecutively.

TimesLIVE 

Manhunt launched after rapist escapes from Tshwane hospital grounds

A manhunt has been launched by the department of correctional services to recapture a prisoner who escaped from the grounds of a Tshwane hospital on ...
News
13 hours ago

Policeman who shot pub owner and wounded bouncer jailed for 20 years

The Johannesburg high court on Monday sentenced a police officer who killed a pub owner in Kagiso to 20 years’ imprisonment.
News
1 day ago

Robber who raped fellow inmate in jail gets life term added to sentence

A Mangaung Correctional Centre prisoner has been sentenced to direct life imprisonment after he was convicted of raping another inmate.
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. One of the most wanted suspects killed in shoot-out with police in Tshwane South Africa
  2. Nine arrested as Hawks pounce on industrial-scale drug lab South Africa
  3. POLL | Are you surprised Thabo Bester ‘ran a drug and sex work ring while in ... South Africa
  4. Controversial Aarto demerit system hit by further delays news
  5. Mother and son arrested in Cape Town swoop face extradition to UK South Africa

Latest Videos

DA's Steenhuisen lays charges against ANC's Paul Mashatile
Marathon world record-holder Kelvin Kiptum dies in a car crash