South Africa

Parents protest after stabbing of pupil outside school in Cape Town

14 February 2024 - 11:43 By Kim Swartz
The pupil was stabbed in the head outside the school on Monday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/exclusivelly

Parents protested outside a high school in Goodwood, Cape Town, in outrage over the stabbing earlier in the week of a grade 11 pupil outside the property.

The JG Meiring High School teen was attacked by unknown suspects on Monday.

Police spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg said: “Parow police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a stabbing incident that left a 16-year-old boy with a stab wound to his head at a secondary school on the corner of Dingle and Elize streets.”

The pupil was brought back into the school and then transported to hospital for medical treatment. Concerned parents protested outside the school on Tuesday.

Provincial education department spokesperson Kerry Mauchline said they were aware of the incident.

“Our district support team was at the school on Tuesday morning to provide counselling to learners and teachers and SAPS will investigate the incident. We appeal to anyone with information that could lead to arrests,” said Mauchline.

A case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm was opened.

Carmen Haricombe, who lives near the school, said she was saddened by the incident. Her four children attended the school and her youngest son was head boy in 2019.

TimesLIVE

