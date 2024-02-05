South Africa

Pupils protest outside Phoenix school after stabbing death of schoolmate

05 February 2024 - 11:37 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
Police were outside Brookdale Secondary in Phoenix, Durban, on Monday after pupils boycotted classes following a stabbing death of a fellow pupil during a fight outside the school on Friday.
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

Dozens of Brookdale Secondary School pupils boycotted classes on Monday after the stabbing death of a fellow pupil during a fight outside the school.

On Friday, a grade 10 pupil, Siyabonga Mngomezulu, was stabbed during a fight outside the school in Phoenix, Durban, and later died from his injuries.

When TimesLIVE arrived at the school on Monday, police were on the scene and many pupils were outside the school gates. 

It is understood some parents were in a meeting with the school management.

Some pupils said security is an issue at the school and while this had been raised with management, it had not been addressed. They vowed to continue to boycott classes until their safety concerns are addressed.

One pupil claimed the pupil who was stabbed did not receive medical attention in time.

“We are going to step up the fight of ensuring that we do not go back to classes until our issues are sorted out,” said another pupil.

This is a developing story. 

