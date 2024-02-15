The Temba wastewater treatment works incurred damage worth about R400,000 due to two incidents of cable theft and vandalism of panels this week, the City of Tshwane said on Thursday.
On Monday, there was theft of cable and vandalism of panels at the Temba inlet works, resulting in damage estimated at R250,000.
On Wednesday another similar incident was reported, with an estimated cost of R150,000.
Tshwane MMC for utilities and regional operations and co-ordination Themba Fosi said these incidents showed the need for increased security.
“We must work together as the city with communities and the private sector to stop these criminal syndicates. Cable theft and vandalism are a major financial burden on the city’s already stretched budget and jeopardise the functionality of essential infrastructure that is key for service delivery,” he said.
Temba water treatment works hit by cable theft and vandalism
Image: 123rf.com/Thanasak Boonchoong
Fosi said the treatment works played a vital role in ensuring the cleanliness and safety of the city's water supply, and any disruption to its operations could have serious consequences for residents.
“The city recognises the importance of community engagements in assisting to prevent such criminality from occurring in future.”
He urged anyone with information to come forward and assist law enforcement authorities with their investigation.
TimesLIVE
