South Africa

Squatters on military land to get the boot as SANDF wins eviction order

16 February 2024 - 13:31 By TimesLIVE
The SANDF has secured an eviction order against residents living in an informal settlement at the Marievale military base on Gauteng’s Far East Rand. Stock image
The SANDF has secured an eviction order against residents living in an informal settlement at the Marievale military base on Gauteng’s Far East Rand. Stock image
Image: 123RF

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) welcomed an order granted by the North Gauteng High Court to evict people illegally occupying military land in Marievale, near Nigel in Ekurhuleni.

The SANDF said the eviction process will be completed by June 30.

“The high court ruled the military must assist with the movement of these people to a place identified by the City of Ekurhuleni.

“The residents to be evicted are those who refused to voluntarily vacate the land between 2019 and 2020.”

According to previous reports, Marievale is state land which used to be an old mining village. About 400 people who moved onto the property were evicted in 2017 but many of them relocated to a site only 200m away, creating an informal settlement called Happiness Village.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

WATCH | Rundown, ruined and hijacked houses of Randburg

One of the hijacked properties in Randburg has 54 inhabitants, including five children
News
5 months ago

Deserted land that mushroomed into informal settlement belongs to Prasa

The area has exploded to more than 200 shacks in recent years
News
4 months ago

Joburg’s forensic pathologists work amid squalor, horrific odours and squatters in adjacent derelict buildings

If your loved one is killed in a violent way or suffers sudden death, you will have to visit this dilapidated downtown mortuary.
News
1 year ago

A training ordeal too far for these recces

Recces go through notoriously tough training - but no-one warned them they might have to fetch water in a bucket
News
1 year ago

Cape family ordered to leave rental home in which they were squatting after landlady’s death

A Cape Town family who stopped paying rent after their widow landlady died more than three years ago has been given until June to vacate the home or ...
News
2 days ago
