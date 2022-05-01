×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

A training ordeal too far for these recces

Special forces members at Murrayhill base near Pretoria have to get by without Eskom or running water

01 May 2022 - 00:00

It is not unusual for the recces and would-be recces of the Special Forces School at the Murrayhill base in Pretoria to start their day queuing with buckets at JoJo tanks to wash themselves...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Pretoria military base defenceless as it comes under siege from locals News
  2. Hundreds of SANDF recruits called up to quell 2021 riots in KZN still unpaid News

Most read

  1. 'I'm entitled to suspend Mkhwebane': Ramaphosa News
  2. ANC to urge farmers to donate land for redistribution Politics
  3. Senzo Meyiwa's final moments News
  4. Umdloti residents blame new development for flood destruction News
  5. How Eskom lavished its boss's daughter with R1bn in contracts News

Latest Videos

We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart
Substantial funding needed for KZN flooding recovery and relief, says Ramaphosa