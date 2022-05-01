A training ordeal too far for these recces
Special forces members at Murrayhill base near Pretoria have to get by without Eskom or running water
01 May 2022 - 00:00
It is not unusual for the recces and would-be recces of the Special Forces School at the Murrayhill base in Pretoria to start their day queuing with buckets at JoJo tanks to wash themselves...
