NSPCA appalled by private school's 'shoot a lion' fundraiser

The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) condemned a fundraising auction by an independent private school in the Northern Cape that offered a “lioness hunt” worth R40,000 as a prize.
The auction to raise money for Futurum Akademie in Jan Kempdorp is being advertised to take place on February 29. The package includes two night's accommodation in Tosca and a hunting permit.
The NSPCA said it found the event “appalling and deeply concerning” and added that under mounting pressure from animal advocacy groups, the school had purportedly agreed to substitute the lioness hunt with two buffaloes.
“However, this compromise fails to rectify the fundamental ethical issues at hand. Our goal is to foster a future where animals are not viewed as mere commodities for human financial gain but as sentient beings deserving of dignity and respect,” it said.
NSPCA said it is distressing to witness an educational institution, entrusted with shaping the values and attitudes of young minds, engaging in such activities.
“The NSPCA has long stood against the captive lion industry and has advocated for the welfare of thousands of captive lions for over two decades. The NSPCA unequivocally opposes the hunting of animals for exhibition, entertainment, or sport. While acknowledging the role of hunting in South Africa as part of sustainable wildlife management, and despite claims of a 'clean kill', our experience suggests that such outcomes are rare,” said the NSPCA.
TimesLIVE contacted Dirk van Wyk, whose number was listed on a flyer about the auction, but he declined to comment. “No, I don't have any news for you on that,” he said.
Van Wyk told Netwerk24 that the small school did not receive a state subsidy and needed to raise funds. “Everything is legal. All the paperwork is in order and all the necessary permits are available,” he said. “There are many schools and organisations that annually host such auctions to raise money.”
He confirmed offering to drop the lion hunting package after being confronted by animal activists.
TimesLIVE
NSPCA appalled by private school's 'shoot a lion' fundraiser
Image: Supplied
The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) condemned a fundraising auction by an independent private school in the Northern Cape that offered a “lioness hunt” worth R40,000 as a prize.
The auction to raise money for Futurum Akademie in Jan Kempdorp is being advertised to take place on February 29. The package includes two night's accommodation in Tosca and a hunting permit.
The NSPCA said it found the event “appalling and deeply concerning” and added that under mounting pressure from animal advocacy groups, the school had purportedly agreed to substitute the lioness hunt with two buffaloes.
“However, this compromise fails to rectify the fundamental ethical issues at hand. Our goal is to foster a future where animals are not viewed as mere commodities for human financial gain but as sentient beings deserving of dignity and respect,” it said.
NSPCA said it is distressing to witness an educational institution, entrusted with shaping the values and attitudes of young minds, engaging in such activities.
“The NSPCA has long stood against the captive lion industry and has advocated for the welfare of thousands of captive lions for over two decades. The NSPCA unequivocally opposes the hunting of animals for exhibition, entertainment, or sport. While acknowledging the role of hunting in South Africa as part of sustainable wildlife management, and despite claims of a 'clean kill', our experience suggests that such outcomes are rare,” said the NSPCA.
TimesLIVE contacted Dirk van Wyk, whose number was listed on a flyer about the auction, but he declined to comment. “No, I don't have any news for you on that,” he said.
Van Wyk told Netwerk24 that the small school did not receive a state subsidy and needed to raise funds. “Everything is legal. All the paperwork is in order and all the necessary permits are available,” he said. “There are many schools and organisations that annually host such auctions to raise money.”
He confirmed offering to drop the lion hunting package after being confronted by animal activists.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
Belgium bans hunting trophy imports, activists want Europe to follow
Euthanasia only option for lions burnt by wildfire in Western Cape
Let’s hear history from our wild alter egos
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos