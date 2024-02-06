South Africa

Euthanasia only option for lions burnt by wildfire in Western Cape

06 February 2024 - 14:07 By TIMESLIVE
Two of the lions which had to be euthanised.
Two of the lions which had to be euthanised.
Image: NSPCA

Euthanasia was the only option for three captive lions burnt in a wildfire at a private nature reserve in the Western Cape, the National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) said on Tuesday. 

The lions — one male and two females — sustained serious burns just over a week ago to their paws, eyes, mouths and chests, with secondary infections, at Fairy Glen Nature Reserve in Worcester. 

NSPCA COO Grace de Lange said the animals were left “vulnerable to the raging wildfires, resulting in burns that inflicted brutal suffering upon them”. 

An NSPCA team including big cat veterinary expert Dr Peter Caldwell assessed the injured lions — which had received veterinary treatment.

One of the lion's burnt paws after the wildfires.
One of the lion's burnt paws after the wildfires.
Image: NSPCA

“Burn wounds were observed on the male lion’s tongue and the lions were left extremely dehydrated. It was apparent one female was too weak to stand up. The lions were left in confinement for six days after sustaining the burns, with the male having pressure sores from being immobile,” said the NSPCA. 

“A devastating sight was the male lion keeping his hind paw in the dirty water trough, in a desperate attempt to relieve his pain, while being unable to stand or move around.” 

Due to the nature of their injuries, a decision was taken to euthanise the creatures. 

The NSPCA said while provincial regulations required at least half a hectare of space per lion, the existing camps were too small. Inspectors found no licence in terms of the Performing Animals Protection Act for the lions to be confined and exhibited for profit. 

Fairy Glen owner Pieter de Jager told the Worcester Standard he had found the lions when they were cubs. 

“I raised them in the house, they slept on the bed. And when they got bigger we moved them to an approved camp on the reserve,” he told the publication. 

“We tried our best but in the end it [euthanasia] was the best decision,” he added. 

