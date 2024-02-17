South Africa

Four suspects in double murder killed in shoot-out with police in KZN

17 February 2024 - 17:01 By TIMESLIVE
Four men, who were suspected to be behind the murders of a 48-year-old woman and her 22-year-old daughter were fatally wounded in a shootout with police on Saturday, a day after the bodies of their alleged victims were found.
Image: GARETH WILSON

The mother and daughter were found dead at Emachobeni in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday.

Two women from the area had recently been reported missing

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col. Robert Netshiunda said police gathered intelligence about the suspects who were believed to be on their way to perform cleansing rituals at Mpophomeni. 

“The suspects' vehicle was intercepted in the Eskebheni area in uMzinyathi and police signalled for the driver of the suspects' vehicle to stop,” Netshiunda said.

“The occupants of the vehicle responded by firing shots at the police officers and the tactically ready police officers returned fire.”

All four occupants of the vehicle were fatally wounded during the shoot-out.

“Three firearms were found in the possession of the suspects,” Netshiunda said.

TimesLIVE

