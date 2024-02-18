South Africa

Suspects on most wanted list killed in shoot-out with police in KZN

18 February 2024 - 13:09
The pair were part of a cash-in-transit gang heist at Nkandla. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ruslanphoto2

Two suspects on a “most wanted” list in connection with interprovincial cash-in-transit heists, house robberies and farm attacks have been fatally wounded in a shoot-out with police in Verulam north of Durban.

The pair were among 15 suspects who attempted to kill SAPS tactical response team (TRT) members during a foiled cash-in-transit robbery at Nkandla in August 2019. 

The suspects were later arrested but absconded from court after being released on bail.

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the TRT, Hawks and private security officers operationalised intelligence and intercepted the suspects' vehicle on Jabu Ngcobo Drive on Saturday. The suspects opened fire on the police. 

He said police retaliated and a shoot-out ensued.

“After the shoot-out, two suspects were found to have sustained fatal gunshot wounds. One suspect narrowly evaded arrest and fled from the scene in possession of a rifle,” he said.

Netshiunda said a manhunt for the suspect was underway.

He said a firearm was found in the possession of the dead suspects.

TimesLIVE

