IN PICS | Experience and youthful exuberance combine in Dusi canoe marathon

18 February 2024 - 12:57 By Sandile Ndlovu
Youth and experience was the theme of the day at the 2024 Dusi Canoe marathon in Durban as veteran paddlers Andy Birkett and Abby Solms combined with the youthful exuberance of Matthew Fenn and Jessica Behn to win the men's and women's editions respectively.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

TimesLIVE photojournalist Sandile Ndlovu was there to capture the action.

Andy Birkett and Msawenkosi Mtolo congratulate each other after finishing first and second in the Dusi canoe marathon.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Graeme 'Gudgie' Dixon competing in his 50th consecutive Dusi canoe marathon.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
KZN MEC for sport, arts and culture Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba congratulates Andy Birkett on his win in the 2024 Dusi canoe marathon.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Andy Birkett and Abby Solms celebrate after winning the men's and women's races in the 2024 Dusi canoe marathon
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
John Edmonds and Graeme 'Gudgie' Dixon who is doing his 50th consecutive Dusi marathon.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Abby Solms and Jessica Behn celebrate after winning the 2024 Dusi Canoe Marathon. Youth and experience was the theme of the day at the 2024 Dusi Canoe marathon in Durban as veteran paddlers Andy Birkett and Abby Solms combined with the youthful exuberance of Matthew Fenn and Jessica Behn to win the men's and women's editions respectively.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
KZN MEC for sport, arts and culture Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba congratulates Andy Birkett and Abby Solms. Youth and experience was the theme of the day at the 2024 Dusi Canoe marathon in Durban as veteran paddlers Andy Birkett and Abby Solms combined with the youthful exuberance of Matthew Fenn and Jessica Behn to win the men's and women's editions respectively.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Andy Birkett and Matthew Fenn celebrate after winning the 2024 Dusi Canoe Marathon. Youth and experience was the theme of the day at the 2024 Dusi Canoe marathon in Durban as veteran paddlers Andy Birkett and Abby Solms combined with the youthful exuberance of Matthew Fenn and Jessica Behn to win the men's and women's editions respectively.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

