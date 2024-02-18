Youth and experience was the theme of the day at the 2024 Dusi Canoe marathon in Durban as veteran paddlers Andy Birkett and Abby Solms combined with the youthful exuberance of Matthew Fenn and Jessica Behn to win the men's and women's editions respectively.
TimesLIVE photojournalist Sandile Ndlovu was there to capture the action.
IN PICS | Experience and youthful exuberance combine in Dusi canoe marathon
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Youth and experience was the theme of the day at the 2024 Dusi Canoe marathon in Durban as veteran paddlers Andy Birkett and Abby Solms combined with the youthful exuberance of Matthew Fenn and Jessica Behn to win the men's and women's editions respectively.
TimesLIVE photojournalist Sandile Ndlovu was there to capture the action.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
MORE
IN PICS | Soccer fans in jubilant mood as Bafana Bafana touch down at OR Tambo International Airport
IN PICS | Inside Shona Ferguson's tombstone unveiling
IN PICS | Young couple revamping old Pretoria CBD flat into a luxury apartment, gaining fans for ingenuity
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos