It is free parking for all in the Polokwane CBD while the municipality is embroiled in a legal battle with its service provider.
The Limpopo municipality recently notified motorists and stakeholders that the Park Point company, which was managing on-street parking in the city’s CBD on behalf of the municipality, has been served with a court order.
The order prevents the company or any of its agents from operating and managing parking and collecting revenue from motorists within the city as of February 15.
“Consumers and motorists are advised not to give or pay any of the company’s representatives money as a tariff for parking within the city until further notice,” the municipality said.
The five-year contract between the municipality and the service provider started at the end of 2018.
The municipality's spokesperson, Matshidiso Mothapo, declined to divulge details about why the municipality took its service provider to court.
“The matter between the municipality and Park Point is within the court corridors and we are not able to provide more information on the matter except to confirm the municipality took the company to court over contractual issues.
“For now the company that was collecting parking fees from motorists has been evicted from the streets through an eviction order, therefore collection of parking fees by anyone will be an illegal activity.”
He said the municipality will explore solutions for on-street parking management.
TimesLIVE
Free parking in Polokwane CBD while municipality and service provider are embroiled in legal battle
Image: Picture: 123RF
