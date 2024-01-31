Faeces, threats and towed-away vehicles: lawyers detail ‘nightmare’ of getting to Gauteng’s high courts
Attorneys and advocates describe trips to the Johannesburg and Pretoria high courts as filled with anxiety safety concerns
31 January 2024 - 21:44
Legal practitioners have to walk through the stench of faeces and urine towards the high courts in Gauteng each morning, and due to limited parking, some return to find their cars have been towed...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.