The DA’s application to declare the ANC's policy of cadre deployment unconstitutional has been dismissed in the Pretoria high court.
The matter follows the disclosure of ANC deployment committee minutes during the state capture commission in 2022, which gave the impression that the committee influenced individual appointments to the civil service and parastatals.
On Monday, the ANC complied with a Constitutional Court ruling and handed over records of its national cadre deployment committee to the DA.
The official opposition is studying the records to ascertain whether the ANC has complied with the order in full, which directed it to hand over complete meeting minutes, e-mail correspondence, WhatsApp conversations, CVs and all other relevant documentation dating to January 2013.
DA's application on constitutionality of ANC cadre deployment dismissed
Image: 123RF/LUKAS GOJDA
This is a developing story
TimesLIVE
