South Africa

Secunda cops ‘go extra mile’ to help mother deliver baby boy

26 February 2024 - 07:13
Secunda police officers helped a woman give birth on the side of a road. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Kati Finell

Two Secunda police officers have been lauded for "going the extra mile" after they helped a stranded woman give birth on the side of a road.

The incident happened on Sunday at around 3.30am on the P138 in Secunda, said police spokesperson Captain Magonseni Nkosi.

Constables Prudence Diwe and Jabulani Shongwe were dispatched to the scene after Secunda police radio control received an alert about a couple on the roadside next to their motorbike.

"The husband told police his wife was in labour and they were going to hospital. The situation worsened and they had to stop on the roadside. Secunda radio control also contacted medical personnel to assign an ambulance to the scene."

When the police officers arrived, the ambulance was on the way and the woman was "in full labour".

The officers helped the woman deliver her baby boy.

Nkosi said: "When medical personnel arrived at the scene, the mother and baby were taken to the hospital."

