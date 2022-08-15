×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Thin blue line to the rescue: Cops help with difficult childbirth

15 August 2022 - 08:05 By TimesLIVE
On his birthday W/O Werner Maree and Const Shaneez Daniels assisted a mother who had just given birth to a baby boy.
On his birthday W/O Werner Maree and Const Shaneez Daniels assisted a mother who had just given birth to a baby boy.
Image: SAPS

A newborn baby turning blue when the umbilical cord wound around his neck was helped by two Gqeberha police officers on Sunday.

The mother was giving birth under a bridge on a cold and wet winter day when a passerby flagged down police on patrol at 2pm in North End, said police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu.

W/O Werner Maree and a colleague found the woman on the corner of Green and Adcock streets.

“She had already given birth but the umbilical cord was attached and wound around the baby’s neck. An ambulance was immediately requested and on hearing the nature of the situation, Const Shaneez Daniels from the K9 unit rushed to assist.

“Both officers managed to carefully cut the cord.”

The baby boy, who was turning blue, was covered with a blanket and kept warm inside the police vehicle while medical help was en route.

The child, weighing 2,6kg, is reported to be in a healthy condition, said Naidu.

Maree later shared his excitement about helping the mother and newborn as he was celebrating his birthday on Sunday.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Relebogile Mabotja shares her birth story, says she 'could have lost' her son

"Nothing went according to plan. So much went wrong in the build up. It was an emergency we didn’t anticipate," Relebogile shared.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Mental support for women during and after pregnancy: lessons from SA

Up to 47% of SA’s women face pre- and post-natal depression and anxiety, with about 10% at high risk of suicide
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Free condoms for pupils: education department births new sex health policy

Among a host of measures, the strategy includes access to abortions, with experts hoping it’s not pie in the sky
News
9 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Uproar as Mapisa-Nqakula adds new Beemers in her fleet Politics
  2. 53-hour water outage in Gauteng starts today, here's who will be affected South Africa
  3. Duduzile Zuma's name comes up in Hawks' July riots investigation South Africa
  4. Much at stake for Zuma as his parole appeal goes before SCA News
  5. Enoch Godongwana accused in Kruger spa sex drama Politics

Latest Videos

Cape Town municipal worker allegedly beat slain e-hailing driver with a spade
Black Sash leaders, 50 years apart, discuss how SA can help women