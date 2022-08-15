A newborn baby turning blue when the umbilical cord wound around his neck was helped by two Gqeberha police officers on Sunday.
The mother was giving birth under a bridge on a cold and wet winter day when a passerby flagged down police on patrol at 2pm in North End, said police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu.
W/O Werner Maree and a colleague found the woman on the corner of Green and Adcock streets.
“She had already given birth but the umbilical cord was attached and wound around the baby’s neck. An ambulance was immediately requested and on hearing the nature of the situation, Const Shaneez Daniels from the K9 unit rushed to assist.
“Both officers managed to carefully cut the cord.”
The baby boy, who was turning blue, was covered with a blanket and kept warm inside the police vehicle while medical help was en route.
The child, weighing 2,6kg, is reported to be in a healthy condition, said Naidu.
Maree later shared his excitement about helping the mother and newborn as he was celebrating his birthday on Sunday.
TimesLIVE
Thin blue line to the rescue: Cops help with difficult childbirth
Image: SAPS
