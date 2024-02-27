A well-known Dobsonville doctor has died after being shot during a robbery at his practice in Soweto, Johannesburg.
The GP, identified as Dr Michael Isabelle, was wounded on Saturday afternoon when three suspects entered the surgery with the pretence of needing medical assistance for their friend.
“Once the receptionist let them inside the consultation room, they shot the doctor. They stole two cellphones before fleeing the scene,” police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said. “The victim was taken to the nearest medical care centre.”
A case of attempted murder was opened. Nevhuhulwi said: “The charge will change to murder after the victim succumbed to his injuries this morning.”
Dobsonville doctor dies after being shot during robbery at practice
Image: 123RF/ruslanphoto2
A well-known Dobsonville doctor has died after being shot during a robbery at his practice in Soweto, Johannesburg.
The GP, identified as Dr Michael Isabelle, was wounded on Saturday afternoon when three suspects entered the surgery with the pretence of needing medical assistance for their friend.
“Once the receptionist let them inside the consultation room, they shot the doctor. They stole two cellphones before fleeing the scene,” police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said. “The victim was taken to the nearest medical care centre.”
A case of attempted murder was opened. Nevhuhulwi said: “The charge will change to murder after the victim succumbed to his injuries this morning.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
'Soweto doctors are under siege' with 10 armed robberies in five months
'A great tree has fallen': Family and friends pay tribute to popular Soweto doctor George Koboka
'He was an angel to everybody': Slain Soweto doctor lit up lives with fireworks, was a hero to patients
Dr Koboka's assistant relives his last moments
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos