Busy night for emergency services as hailstorm wreaks havoc

14 November 2023 - 08:14
Parts of Gauteng were hit by a hailstorm that left huge damage in some areas. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Aleksandr Ivasenko

The Johannesburg emergency management services (EMS) had a busy night responding to hailstorm incidents which mostly affected Rosebank, Paulshof, Midrand, Braamfontein and Marlboro.

A woman who fell into a drain in Soweto was rescued.

Flooding incidents were reported in Marlboro. 

A suspected tornado was spotted spiralling in Mpumalanga on Monday afternoon.

In Midrand, several cars lost their windscreens when hailstones as big as golf balls pounded unsheltered vehicles. 

Emergency services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said most reports were about damage to vehicles.

“There was an incident of households flooded in Marlboro. We managed to assist families to drain water in the area with the [help of the] community.

“There was also one incident in Soweto where a lady fell into a drain. The lady was assisted by our paramedics from the Gauteng EMS and she was transported to a healthcare facility for further medical care.”

No fatalities or injuries were reported due to the hail storm. He said emergency services will remain on high alert monitoring the seven regions in the City of Johannesburg.

“We urge motorists to exercise caution while driving and residents in low-lying areas, especially in informal settlements, to avoid crossing rivers or streams and keep children away from those areas so we can prevent further incidents which might occur throughout the day,” he said.

Residents shared videos and pictures showing damage caused by the hail storm.

