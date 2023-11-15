The search and rescue mission for an 18-year-old boy who fell into a Klip River stream on Tuesday will resume this morning.
Johannesburg emergency services said the city aquatic rescue unit and the police water wing will resume the research and recovery operation at 8am today.
The 18-year-old slipped and fell while trying to cross the stream on Tuesday afternoon.
The search was called off in the evening for safety reasons.
“Residents should warn children to stay away from rivers and streams since water levels are higher in the city,” said Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi.
He said the city's emergency services had a busy night on Monday responding to hailstorm incidents which mostly affected Rosebank, Paulshof, Midrand, Braamfontein and Marlboro.
Flooding was reported in Marlboro.
Search for youth who fell into a stream resumes this morning
Image: Supplied
TimesLIVE
