One person has been arrested for alleged public violence after an altercation between protesting employees at the University of Pretoria (UP) and law enforcement officers.
Workers affiliated with the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) have been on strike for more than two weeks demanding a 7% wage increase. The institution is offering a 4% pay hike.
Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the public order policing unit responded to a strike situation at the institution at about 11am on Monday.
“The protesters reportedly started disrupting classes and police used rubber bullets and a stun grenade to disperse them. One person was arrested for public violence,” she said.
Nevhuhulwi said police will continue to monitor the situation, which is currently calm.
The protesting workers are on Tuesday marching to the Brooklyn police station.
UP said on Monday: “A group of striking staff members unlawfully disrupted academic activities. Police engaged the striking staff and asked them to follow the picketing rules.
“We take all reports of the use of force seriously and are gathering information to fully understand the circumstances surrounding this incident. Our priority is always the safety and wellbeing of all staff and students. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.”
One person arrested after class disruption during Nehawu strike at UP
Image: 123RF/Andriy Popov
