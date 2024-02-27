South Africa

One person arrested after class disruption during Nehawu strike at UP

27 February 2024 - 12:40
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Workers affiliated with Nehawu have been on strike for more than two weeks demanding a 7% wage increase. Stock photo.
Workers affiliated with Nehawu have been on strike for more than two weeks demanding a 7% wage increase. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Andriy Popov

One person has been arrested for alleged public violence after an altercation between protesting employees at the University of Pretoria (UP) and law enforcement officers.

Workers affiliated with the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) have been on strike for more than two weeks demanding a 7% wage increase. The institution is offering a 4% pay hike.

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the public order policing unit responded to a strike situation at the institution at about 11am on Monday. 

“The protesters reportedly started disrupting classes and police used rubber bullets and a stun grenade to disperse them. One person was arrested for public violence,” she said.

Nevhuhulwi said police will continue to monitor the situation, which is currently calm.

The protesting workers are on Tuesday marching to the Brooklyn police station.

UP said on Monday: “A group of striking staff members unlawfully disrupted academic activities. Police engaged the striking staff and asked them to follow the picketing rules. 

“We take all reports of the use of force seriously and are gathering information to fully understand the circumstances surrounding this incident. Our priority is always the safety and wellbeing of all staff and students. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.”

TimesLIVE

Nehawu strike at Icasa enters fourth day as memorandum is handed over

The strike by National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union members at the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa entered its ...
News
4 months ago

Nehawu says strike will shut down Icasa offices countrywide

The Nehawu branch at the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa says its workers will go on strike from Wednesday after failing to ...
News
5 months ago

No work, no votes: Unemployed health workers march to Union Buildings

Doctor tells of how 35 candidates were called in for an interview for one post.
News
18 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Capetonians earn more than R25m selling excess solar PV power to city South Africa
  2. Dobsonville doctor dies after being shot during robbery at practice South Africa
  3. Outa says it will defend motorists against e-toll debt news
  4. IN PICS | Unemployed healthcare workers march to Union Buildings to demand jobs South Africa
  5. Student constable arrested on charge of raping colleague South Africa

Latest Videos

Lakewood Church Shooting - Bodycam, Related Video, Released. Houston, TX from ...
South Africa's ANC launches election manifesto - AP explains