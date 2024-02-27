Soccer

‘Me and coach Rulani know the truth’: Sundowns’ Mudau on Ramović comments

27 February 2024 - 12:39
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Khuliso Mudau during the Nedbank Cup last 16 draw at the SuperSport Studios in Randburg on Monday.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Khuliso Mudau says he and his coach Rulani Mokwena “know the truth” in the mudslinging contest that has erupted with TS Galaxy boss Sead Ramović.

The Bafana Bafana right-back, who was one of the stars of the national team's bronze medal display at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast this month, would not elaborate further.

Mudau's name was dragged into the feud between Ramovic and Mokwena last week.

The Galaxy coach responded angrily to Mokwena's assertion that the Sundowns boss called his counterpart, who apologised over comments Ramović made about Mokwena in the media in late November. 

The Galaxy coach dropped F-bombs describing a phone call he allegedly received from Mokwena in December. He said the call came a day after he bumped into Mudau in a mall, and the right-back asked why Ramović was “fighting with my coach”. Ramović said the conversation started with Mudau making a joke, asking when the Galaxy coach would sign the Sundowns defender.

Mudau was asked at Monday night's Nedbank Cup last-16 draw at the SuperSport studios in Randburg about the comments made by Ramović.

“Me and coach Rulani know the truth, that’s it, that’s what I can say right now,” the defender said.

“I won't comment much on that one. Imagine [asking to join TS Galaxy], I'm happy at Sundowns.”

Sundowns — who reached the Caf Champions League quarterfinals with a game to spare in Group A with their 2-0 win against FC Nouadhibou in Nouakchott, Mauritania, on Saturday — were drawn to meet Maritzburg United in the Nedbank last 16.

Downs thrashed another Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) side, La Masia, 6-1 in the last 32 last week.

Maritzburg, relegated from the DStv Premiership via the playoffs last season, are battling in 11th place after 19 matches in the MFC.

“I think it's going to be a difficult one, every team that plays Sundowns wants to beat us; but we are playing in front of our fans — we just have to make sure we go through to the next round,” Mudau said.

“We want to win every game at Sundowns. We don't have a training day — even trainings we want to win.

“I think it's the mentality that comes from the coach because he's the one who keeps us ahead of everything.”

Mudau has been nursing an injury and has been out of action since his return from Afcon.

Nedbank Cup last 16 draw:

Milford FC v Stellenbosch FC

Mamelodi Sundowns v Maritzburg United

Sekhukhune United v AmaZulu

Chippa United v FC Ravens

Orlando Pirates v Hungry Lions

Pretoria University v Moroka Swallows

Richards Bay v SuperSport United

D’ General v TS Galaxy

