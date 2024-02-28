South Africa

South Africans arrested for alleged R57m theft from Lesotho bank

28 February 2024 - 09:54 By TImesLIVE
R57m was allegedly stolen from Lesotho's Central Bank in 2021.
Image: 123RF/Olivier Le Moal

Two South Africans accused of involvement in money being channelled from Lesotho's Central Bank to private company accounts have been arrested.

The investigation by the Hawks and Lesotho Mounted Police Service saw charges of fraud and money laundering worth about R57m brought against Traggulogy, its director Uthando Lorraine Modise and Marcious Lerato Lisene in the Ficksburg magistrate's court on Monday.

W/O Fikiswa Matoti said the Hawks in Bloemfontein were requested by their counterparts in Lesotho to trace money defrauded at the Central Bank in 2021.

“This crime was committed with the assistance of Lesotho officials who, after intercepting vouchers meant for legitimate service providers, diverted payments to their co-conspirators in South Africa. Some of these officials are already before court in Lesotho.

“With the help of the Financial Intelligence Centre, it was established that money was channelled to a South African bank under different company accounts.”

The accused will apply for bail on March 13.

TimesLIVE

