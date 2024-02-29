South Africa

'Kind community activist' Nomsa Ngcukayitobi dies, aged 79

29 February 2024 - 08:16 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Nomsa Nonkanyiso Thelma Ngcukayitobi has died.
Nomsa Nonkanyiso Thelma Ngcukayitobi has died.
Image: Supplied/Daily Dispatch

Nomsa Nonkanyiso Thelma Ngcukayitobi, mother of well-known advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi and ANC Eastern Cape secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi, died in hospital on Wednesday after a period of illness.

The ANC in the Eastern Cape said Ngcukayitobi, affectionately known as Mangcuka, was “a consummate activist in her own right who dedicated her life to uplifting the working-class community of Lupapasi eCala.”

Provincial spokesperson Gift Ngqondi said: “Words are not adequate to explain the sad loss of Mangcuka. We understand that there is no pain greater than losing a mother.”

The Gcinabantu Hutchison Ngcukayitobi Foundation, which was set up by the family to address social ills in Cala, in honour of their late mineworker father, said they had lost “a remarkable soul”.

She was “a beacon of strength, compassion, and wisdom to all who were privileged to know her,” the foundation said.

“Her life of 79 years was a testament to grace, resilience and unwavering devotion to her family and community. Her kindness knew no bounds, her laughter echoed with joy and her love was a comforting embrace in times of need.”

A memorial service will be held for Ngcukayitobi, who had worked as a nurse and teacher at a disabled school, after an initial job as a domestic worker, at her Cala home on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Tembeka Ngcukaitobi | The complexity of the story of the idea of SA

Tembeka Ngcukaitobi's book 'Land Matters: South Africa’s Failed Land Reforms and the Road Ahead' is shortlisted for the non-fiction award
Books
1 year ago

WATCH | Why Ngcukaitobi shone in SA vs Israel case over Gaza war at international court

Representation matters was the key sentiment when the world watched advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi and five other South African lawyers take the ...
News
1 month ago

Formidable and forbidding, Frene Ginwala played a key role in history

Tired of always being mistaken for the secretary, Frene Ginwala was a fierce trailblazer for the rights of women. But her inability to suffer fools ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 year ago

Rebecca Kotane: widowed twice — by exile, then by death

Rebecca Kotane, who has died in Johannesburg at the age of 108, bore the full brunt of the apartheid security police’s wrath when her husband, Moses ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Second woman who was doused in petrol, set alight in Florida dies South Africa
  2. Joburg council demolishes illegal structures to build wellness centre South Africa
  3. Police arrest woman wanted for murder of Protea Glen girl South Africa
  4. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  5. AKA’s alleged killers were nabbed for other crimes and kept in jail while cops ... South Africa

Latest Videos

AKA's alleged killers reveal faces in court
AKA's alleged killers reveal faces in court