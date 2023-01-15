Obituary
Formidable and forbidding, Frene Ginwala played a key role in history
One of the brightest brains in the ANC, she failed to achieve all her political ambitions because of her inability to suffer fools gladly
15 January 2023 - 00:00 By Chris Barron
Frene Ginwala, who died at the age of 90 at her home in Johannesburg on Thursday two weeks after suffering a stroke, became the first speaker of South Africa’s democratic parliament in 1994 after 30 years in exile, where she played a key role in the campaign for democracy...
