South Africa

Three dead, including student, in drive-by shooting in Braamfontein

Two students in a university bus were shot along with two men in a car

29 February 2024 - 16:48 By TIMESLIVE
Three people have been shot dead in a drive-by shooting in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.
Image: X / @MDNnewss

Three people, one of them a student, were shot dead in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on Thursday afternoon, said Gauteng police. 

Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the student was apparently caught in the crossfire.

“It is reported that ... unknown suspects shot two men who were inside a parked vehicle and during the shooting a university bus was caught in the crossfire, leading to two students being shot,” said Nevhuhulwi. 

“Both the men in the vehicle and one student were declared dead while the other student was taken to hospital for medical treatment.”

Images shared on social network X showed one of the deceased car occupants hanging from the window of the vehicle. 

The motive for the shooting is not known and the identities of the deceased are yet to be verified. 

This is a developing story. 

TimesLIVE

