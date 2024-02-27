Dobsonville’s Dr Michael Isabelle had been shot at by intruders before
In July 2021 he was left distraught after looters broke into his practice at a shopping centre, ransacked, looted and burnt it down
27 February 2024 - 21:29
Dr Michael Isabelle, the doctor who has was killed after a shooting at his Dobsonville, Soweto, practice at the weekend, had been a victim of an armed robbery at another practice of his about 20 years ago, a family spokesperson revealed. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.