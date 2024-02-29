News

AKA’s father believes murder mastermind is still in the wind

Police should be able to follow the money trail, says Tony Forbes

29 February 2024 - 16:11

..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Unmasked: Five men in court for AKA and Tibz killing South Africa
  2. WATCH | AKA's alleged killers ordered to reveal faces in court South Africa
  3. POLL | Will you follow ‘AKA’ and ‘Tibz’ murder trial? South Africa
  4. Six AKA and Tibz suspects face 19 other murder charges collectively News
  5. AKA’s alleged killers were nabbed for other crimes and kept in jail while cops ... South Africa
  6. Nothing to say about AKA arrests until after my daughter’s inquest, say Moses ... News

Most read

  1. Nothing to say about AKA arrests until after my daughter’s inquest, say Moses ... News
  2. Paying Makate R40bn would negatively impact shareholders, customers and PIC, ... News
  3. Financial advisers fired for ‘pre-planned hijacking’ of previous employer News
  4. ConCourt may stop using retired judges to help with appeal applications News
  5. Six AKA and Tibz suspects face 19 other murder charges collectively News

Latest Videos

AKA's alleged killers reveal faces in court
AKA's alleged killers reveal faces in court