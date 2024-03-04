South Africa

WATCH | Pride march in Cape Town after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQI+ bill

04 March 2024 - 10:12 By AFP
Thousands marched in Cape Town at the weekend during the LGBTQI+ community's annual Pride parade, which this year celebrates 30 years of freedom, including for LGBTQI+ people.

Banners were seen raising awareness for several causes, including a recent crackdown on LGBTQI+ rights in Ghana.

