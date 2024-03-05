South Africa

Elderly man found murdered in Parys home with hands and feet bound

05 March 2024 - 08:15
On Sunday the 80-year-old man was found lying on his kitchen floor with his hands and feet bound. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

An 80-year-old man was found murdered in his house in Parys on Sunday morning after failing to attend a church service.

Police are searching for suspects.

The alarm was sounded when he didn't arrive at church at about 8.30am.

One of the ladies from the church went to his house to check on him.

“When she arrived at his house, she found the back door open and went inside. She saw him and called the police,” said police spokesperson Capt Loraine Earle.

Earle said the man was found lying on the floor in the kitchen with his hands and feet bound. 

“There was no visible forced entry to the house. The deceased was staying alone in the house,” Earle said.

“Anyone with information can contact the investigation officer Warrant Officer Jaco Venter on 0825543041 or the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111, or leave an anonymous tip on the MySAPS app,” she said.

