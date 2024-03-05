Mpumalanga police are on the hunt for gunmen who “randomly opened fire” at a tavern in Tweefontein on Sunday, killing three people.
Gunmen with high-calibre firearms 'randomly open fire' at tavern killing 3
Mpumalanga police are on the hunt for gunmen who “randomly opened fire” at a tavern in Tweefontein on Sunday, killing three people.
Police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said police are investigating three counts of murder. No arrests have been made yet.
It is alleged two armed men carrying high-calibre firearms entered the tavern at about 10.30pm.
“The armed men then opened fire indiscriminately. Three male victims were shot and sustained serious injuries. Paramedics and police were called to the scene, and on arrival, the three males aged 36, 43 and 50 were certified dead by the medical personnel,” said Mdhluli.
Mdhluli said the victims, who were known to the police, have not yet been formally identified by their families and the motive for the shooting is unknown.
“Police urge anyone with information that may assist in apprehending the suspects to call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or send information via MySAPS app. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous,” he said.
Meanwhile, he said a 72-hour mobilisation plan has been activated and a team of investigators assembled to track down the perpetrators.
Mdhluli said police management has vowed that the perpetrators will be hunted down and swiftly brought to book.
