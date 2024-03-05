Police and paramedics responded to an alleged hostage situation at McDonald's in Berea, Durban, on Tuesday.
Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said they responded to the crime scene at about 1.30pm where "a person has taken three people hostage at a popular fast-food outlet on Berea Road". No injuries were reported.
He said paramedics were on standby outside the building with police while necessary officials engaged in negotiations.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
Police respond to alleged hostage incident at Durban fast-food outlet
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
