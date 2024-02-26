News

Bedfordview hostage drama: Gunman allegedly lured cops to bedroom before firing multiple shots at them

When TimesLIVE Premium arrived at the scene on Monday, a day after the incident, the bedroom door was riddled with bullet holes

26 February 2024 - 21:18

A Bedfordview woman held hostage by her husband who also allegedly shot and wounded her friend and three police officers on Monday told TimesLIVE Premium she and her children are battling to understand what triggered him. ..

