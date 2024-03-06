South Africa

Missing schoolteacher last seen with two men, Giyani police ask for help tracing him

06 March 2024 - 08:18
Police are trying to find Freedom Mduduzi Masilela, a teacher who went missing on February 24.
Giyani police have launched a search for Freedom Mduduzi Masilela, a missing schoolteacher who lives in a rented home in Dzingidzingi village.

The 30-year-old schoolteacher is originally from KwaZulu-Natal.

Police spokesperson Sgt Mienkie Ramakgoakgoa said Masilela was last seen on February 24 while at a liquor outlet in the village with two unknown males.

“The landlord said she received the victim's cellphone from a woman who alleged she is his girlfriend. She told her she was given the phone by an unknown man who did not inform her about the whereabouts of the victim,” said Ramakgoakgoa.

Anyone with information about Masilela should contact Capt Adam Hobyane on 082 414 6709, Crime Stop on 0860 010111, their nearest police station or the MySAPS App.

