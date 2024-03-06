South Africa

RECORDED | AKA, Tibz murder suspects appear in Durban court

Scheduled to begin at 9am

06 March 2024 - 09:52 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

The case has been  remanded to 14 March, 2024

Five of the seven suspects arrested for the orchestration and murder of AKA and Tibz are expected to appear in the Durban magistrate's court for a second time.

TimesLIVE 

