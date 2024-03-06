Courtesy of SABC News
The case has been remanded to 14 March, 2024
Five of the seven suspects arrested for the orchestration and murder of AKA and Tibz are expected to appear in the Durban magistrate's court for a second time.
RECORDED | AKA, Tibz murder suspects appear in Durban court
Scheduled to begin at 9am
