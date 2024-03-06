Courtesy of SABC News
The trial of the men accused of killing football star Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.
At the time of his death in 2014 Meyiwa was goalkeeper and captain of Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
Courtesy of SABC News
The trial of the men accused of killing football star Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.
At the time of his death in 2014 Meyiwa was goalkeeper and captain of Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Accused #1 in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial wants to call cops as witnesses
The puppet masters behind the killers for hire must be found too
State accuses Meyiwa murder suspect of tailoring evidence
Muzi Sibiya says questions on pro forma document were 'never asked'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos