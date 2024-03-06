South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

06 March 2024 - 10:28 By TIMESLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

The trial of the men accused of killing football star Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.

At the time of his death in 2014 Meyiwa was goalkeeper and captain of Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana.

Accused #1 in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial wants to call cops as witnesses

The first accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, has brought an application to have his case reopened in the trial within ...
News
1 day ago

The puppet masters behind the killers for hire must be found too

That suspects have been identified in the AKA killing is progress, but we will probably never know who was the mastermind.
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

State accuses Meyiwa murder suspect of tailoring evidence

The state, in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial on Tuesday, accused the first suspect in the murder case, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya of fabricating a story ...
News
4 weeks ago

Muzi Sibiya says questions on pro forma document were 'never asked'

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, the first accused in the murder of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa, has told the Pretoria high court that questions in the pro ...
News
4 weeks ago
