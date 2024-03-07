South Africa

KZN social worker dies after rescuing toddler

07 March 2024 - 12:20 By LWAZI HLANGU
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
KwaZulu-Natal social worker Dudu Zulu died in a car accident after rescuing a toddler who had been abandoned.
KwaZulu-Natal social worker Dudu Zulu died in a car accident after rescuing a toddler who had been abandoned.
Image: Supplied

A KwaZulu-Natal social worker who died in a car crash while taking an abandoned child to a child and youth care centre will be remembered at a memorial service on Thursday.

Dudu Zulu, a social worker from Pongola, was driving with a colleague from Tshelejuba Hospital in Pongola, northern KZN, to Vryheid on Monday after rescuing a toddler who had been abandoned.

A report given to the KZN social development department indicated the driver lost control and crashed.

“She [Zulu] was ejected through the front windscreen, as were her colleague and the toddler. The child and her colleague survived and are in hospital but Zulu sustained fatal injuries and passed away at the scene,” said department spokesperson Mhlabunzima Memela.

Social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza sent condolences to Zulu’s family.

“Her selfless dedication to the welfare of vulnerable children will be remembered and cherished. We are relieved to report that another social worker, who was accompanying the child, survived the incident. The social worker and the child are receiving medical treatment at hospital and we are providing them with all necessary support and care.

“Social workers play a crucial role in our societies. Given the challenges faced by communities we need social workers now more than ever. Our social workers bravely sought to remove an abandoned child to ensure the child was taken to a safe place.”

Khoza sent a team of social workers to visit the affected families to provide psychosocial support.

Zulu’s memorial service will be held in Pongola while she will be buried on Saturday.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Cop arrested over death of teen in hit-and-run crash after car plates found

A police sergeant appeared in court on Tuesday in connection with the death of a teenager in a hit-and-run accident.
News
2 days ago

PSL postpones Galaxy-Sundowns match after fatal road crash

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has postponed Wednesday night’s DStv Premiership match between TS Galaxy and Mamelodi Sundowns at Mbombela Stadium ...
Sport
1 day ago

I was motionless for an hour because my arm was trapped, recounts ANC bus crash survivor

Postmortems of eight killed when bus travelling to Mpumalanga from ANC election manifesto launch in Durban overturned expected on Monday.
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Foreigners who assumed identities of SA citizens found guilty South Africa
  2. Taxi drivers go on strike in parts of Gauteng South Africa
  3. Teacher found hanging, pupil dies after rugby match in Gauteng South Africa
  4. LISTEN | Joslin Smith: mother, three others face charge of human trafficking South Africa
  5. Why Heineken is breaking tradition with a unique bottle design for SA South Africa

Latest Videos

'Ukraine considers South Africa as one of our most important partners'
Dejected AKA murder suspects make second appearance in Durban magistrate's court