South Africa

Cop arrested over death of teen in hit-and-run crash after car plates found

05 March 2024 - 12:26 By Kim Swartz
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Registration plates that belong to Camps Bay police were found on the scene, Ipid says.
Registration plates that belong to Camps Bay police were found on the scene, Ipid says.
Image: Gareth Wilson

A police sergeant appeared in court on Tuesday in connection with the death of a teenager in a hit-and-run accident.

The 16-year-old boy was walking on the side of the road in Kraaifontein on Sunday when a vehicle being driven at a high speed bumped into him.

“Police were called to the scene and they found registration plates that belong to Camps Bay SAPS,” the independent police investigative directorate (Ipid) said.

“The vehicle was booked out by the arrested officer. She was called to the scene but she came with her private vehicle, leaving the state vehicle at home. The police went to her house and found the state vehicle she was allegedly driving in her garage.”

She was arrested by Ipid on charges of culpable homicide, reckless and negligent driving and driving under the influence. 

She appeared in the Kuils River magistrate's court on Tuesday, where the case was postponed to Thursday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

I was motionless for an hour because my arm was trapped, recounts ANC bus crash survivor

Postmortems of eight killed when bus travelling to Mpumalanga from ANC election manifesto launch in Durban overturned expected on Monday.
News
1 week ago

At least 9 people killed as bus ferrying ANC manifesto launch supporters crashes in KZN

At least nine people returning home to Mpumalanga after the ANC election manifesto launch in Durban were killed in a bus crash early on Sunday ...
News
1 week ago

Have you seen this woman? Hawks seek attorney over RAF payment theft

The Hawks are looking for Jo-Anne Mantladi Mmela, who skipped bail in September 2022 after being arrested for fraud and theft of Road Accident Fund ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. UJ student killed in Braam shooting identified as David Nkosingiphile Nxumalo South Africa
  2. Gloves off as big guns arrest 'treasonous' striking eThekwini workers South Africa
  3. NSFAS gets ball rolling, more than 1.24-million students provisionally funded South Africa
  4. Fill up: Fuel price increases hit on Wednesday news
  5. RECORDED | Two suspects appear in Eswatini court for the murders of AKA and Tibz South Africa

Latest Videos

US imposes sanctions on Zimbabwe's president, first lady and 9 top officials
South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill