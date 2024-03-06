Soccer

PSL postpones Galaxy-Sundowns match after fatal road crash

06 March 2024 - 12:43
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Images on social media show the wreckage of a crash between the TS Galaxy team bus and a VW Polo on the N4 between Pretoria and Mbombela on Tuesday. The driver of the Polo was reportedly killed. There were no injuries on the bus.
Images on social media show the wreckage of a crash between the TS Galaxy team bus and a VW Polo on the N4 between Pretoria and Mbombela on Tuesday. The driver of the Polo was reportedly killed. There were no injuries on the bus.
Image: Supplied/X

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has postponed Wednesday night’s DStv Premiership match between TS Galaxy and Mamelodi Sundowns at Mbombela Stadium after the Rockets’ team bus was involved in a fatal crash on the way to the game.

The accident occurred on the Schoemanskloof road section of the N4 between Pretoria and Mbombela on Tuesday when Galaxy's bus was involved in a head-on collision with a VW Polo.

The driver of the Polo was reportedly killed. None of the occupants of the bus were injured.

“The PSL confirms the postponement of the Premiership fixture between TS Galaxy and Mamelodi Sundowns scheduled for [Wednesday] evening at Mbombela Stadium,” the league said.

“The decision has been made in consideration of the extraordinary circumstances after an accident involving the TS Galaxy FC team bus and another motor vehicle on Tuesday afternoon.

“The PSL extends its understanding and support to TS Galaxy FC during this challenging period. We acknowledge the affect of this decision on all stakeholders and apologise for inconvenience caused.

“Details regarding the rescheduled fixture will be communicated”

Wednesday's match had been scheduled for a 7.30pm kickoff.

MORE:

Mokwena-Ramović feud spices up Sundowns’ clash against Galaxy

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena’s feud with TS Galaxy counterpart Sead Ramović adds spice to the teams’ DStv Premiership meeting at Mbombela ...
Sport
1 day ago

MARC STRYDOM | So much hot air ... Broos and Mokwena should talk

Sundowns’ professional environment in which the cream of South Africa’s talent can flourish is benefitting Bafana. They should talk. Talking never ...
Sport
1 day ago

‘What a team’: Mokwena on Sundowns players giving penalty to Shalulile

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has hailed his squad as an “incredible group” for handing a first-half penalty to battling striker Peter ...
Sport
2 days ago

‘He wants attention’: Sundowns coach Mokwena fires back at Ramović

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena says his TS Galaxy counterpart Sead Ramović “wants attention”.
Sport
1 week ago

WATCH | Kaizer Chiefs teen Duba scores thing of beauty to blunt Arrows

Teen Kaizer Chiefs forward Wandile Duba scored a stunning first senior goal that brought his team a 1-0 DStv Premiership win against Lamontville ...
Sport
16 hours ago

Ex-Chiefs defender and TV analyst Siphiwe Mkhonza dies

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Bloemfontein Celtic defender and popular TV analyst Siphiwe Mkhonza has died.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Neymar hat-trick sends Bafana to heaviest defeat Sport
  2. New Bok staff hit deck running Rugby
  3. Ex-Chiefs defender and TV analyst Siphiwe Mkhonza dies Soccer
  4. WATCH | Kaizer Chiefs teen Duba scores thing of beauty to blunt Arrows Soccer
  5. DAVID ISAACSON | SA needs national sports policy with hybrid selection system ... Sport

Latest Videos

South Africa says force should be used to break Israel blockade on Gaza aid
US imposes sanctions on Zimbabwe's president, first lady and 9 top officials