Manchester City, Real Madrid through to Champions League quarters

Holders Manchester City cruised into the Champions League quarterfinals for the seventh consecutive season with a 3-1 victory over FC Copenhagen on Wednesday in their last-16 second leg that wrapped up a 6-2 aggregate triumph.

City, who started the game with a two-goal cushion, took care of business early with first-half goals by Manuel Akanji, Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland.

With a trip to Liverpool in a top-of-the-table Premier League clash to come on Sunday, manager Pep Guardiola had the luxury of resting key players including Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden, making seven changes to his side that beat Manchester United 3-1 in last Sunday's league derby.

“Today, I need energy, fresh legs,” Guardiola said. “I know how tired, exhausted some of my players were today. We play on Sunday. So I need fresh legs.”

City are a point behind Liverpool and a point ahead of Arsenal after 27 league games in tight title race. They are also in the thick of the FA Cup, with a quarterfinal against Newcastle United on March 16.