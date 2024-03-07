Soccer

Manchester City, Real Madrid through to Champions League quarters

07 March 2024 - 08:53 By Lori Ewing and Charlie Devereux
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Manchester City's Manuel Akanji is challenged by FC Copenhagen's Magnus Mattsson in their Uefa Champions League last of 16 second leg match at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Wednesday night.
Manchester City's Manuel Akanji is challenged by FC Copenhagen's Magnus Mattsson in their Uefa Champions League last of 16 second leg match at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Wednesday night.
Image: Reuters/Carl Recine

Holders Manchester City cruised into the Champions League quarterfinals for the seventh consecutive season with a 3-1 victory over FC Copenhagen on Wednesday in their last-16 second leg that wrapped up a 6-2 aggregate triumph.

City, who started the game with a two-goal cushion, took care of business early with first-half goals by Manuel Akanji, Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland.

With a trip to Liverpool in a top-of-the-table Premier League clash to come on Sunday, manager Pep Guardiola had the luxury of resting key players including Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden, making seven changes to his side that beat Manchester United 3-1 in last Sunday's league derby.

“Today, I need energy, fresh legs,” Guardiola said. “I know how tired, exhausted some of my players were today. We play on Sunday. So I need fresh legs.”

City are a point behind Liverpool and a point ahead of Arsenal after 27 league games in tight title race. They are also in the thick of the FA Cup, with a quarterfinal against Newcastle United on March 16.

“To be part of the titles, we need everyone,” Guardiola said. “For one more year we are in the best eight teams in Europe. Incredibly happy we are still in all competitions.”

Akanji scored with City's first chance, volleying in Alvarez's corner in the fifth minute.

“I saw the ball coming. It was perfect for my foot,” Akanji told TNT. “I was really happy about it.

“It was our aim to score early. The first two goals in the first half made it easier for us. We tried to do our best and did what we had to do.”

Alvarez scored his own four minutes later, thanks to calamitous goalkeeping by Kamil Grabara, who let the City forward's shot slip through his hands seconds after Rodri pinged an effort off the crossbar.

Former Southampton player Mohamed Elyounoussi pulled one back for the Danish champions in the 29th minute but City's goalscoring machine Haaland slotted home a low, hard shot through two defenders seconds before halftime, his 29th goal of the season across all competitions.

Rico Lewis had a late chance for a fourth City goal but his shot hit the bar.

City joined Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris St-Germain in the quarters, with the final four teams to be determined next week.

“We are a team that believes we can do it,” Guardiola said. “Listen, we're competing with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

"We don't know who we are going to face. It's a question of wait and see. The important thing is seven years in a row we are here.”

City will find out their quarterfinal opponents in the draw on March 15.

“We feel good right now,” Akanji said. “We're confident going into the next round. We are one of the favourites but have to prove it.”

Haaland was taken off late in the game, wrapping 18-year-old substitute Jacob Wright, who made his Champions League debut, in a hug as he left the pitch.

Copenhagen boss Jacob Neestrup believes City can retain their Champions League title.

PSG’s Mbappé dismisses talk of rift with Enrique after Sociedad win

Kylian Mbappé said he has “no problems" with manager Luis Enrique after playing the full 90 minutes for Paris St-Germain on Tuesday for the first ...
Sport
1 day ago

“They're going to win it, they are,” he said. “This is just a level up — in everything.

“We have played [City] two seasons in a row and Man City are getting better. They are top players, the structure they have is amazing. It is not just the technical and tactical. They work hard.”

Real Madrid withstood an onslaught from RB Leipzig to secure a 1-1 draw in the second leg of their last-16 tie that sent them through to the quarters with a 2-1 aggregate victory on Wednesday.

RB Leipzig were arguably the better side and missed several gilt-edged chances. But Real Madrid increased the tempo in the second half and ultimately did enough to secure qualification for the next round despite several chances missed by their opponents.

Bidding for a record-extending 15th Champions League title, Real took the lead thanks to a Vinicius Jr strike from a counter attack in the 65th minute.

But Leipzig's Willi Orban levelled the score three minutes later with a header to set up a tense final few minutes that included a strike that hit the crossbar by Dani Olmo.

Reuters

MORE:

PSG boss Enrique dodges Mbappé questions ahead Champions clash

Paris St-Germain manager Luis Enrique dodged a number questions about Kylian Mbappé's future at the Ligue 1 club, insisting he was more focused on ...
Sport
1 day ago

Arteta delighted with summer signings as Arsenal hit Sheffield for six

Arsenal's close-season signings have added a new dimension to the squad and are helping their teammates reach a higher level, manager Mikel Arteta ...
Sport
2 days ago

Foden best player in Premier League, says Man City boss Guardiola

Phil Foden is the best player in the Premier League on current form and will become a Manchester City legend, manager Pep Guardiola said after his ...
Sport
3 days ago

Ten Hag says gap between Manchester United and City ‘not that big’

Manchester United fell 18 points behind Manchester City after their 3-1 defeat at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday but United manager Erik ten Hag said ...
Sport
2 days ago

Foden double fires City to comeback win against United in Manchester derby

Phil Foden kept Manchester City's Premier League title challenge on track with a superb second-half double as his side hit back to clinch a 3-1 home ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. PSL postpones Galaxy-Sundowns match after fatal road crash Soccer
  2. Bafana coach Hugo Broos surprises Jomo Sono with Afcon bronze medal Soccer
  3. Bavuma has a mountain to climb to prove his T20 worth Cricket
  4. Middendorp says he never fought with Trapattoni, Beckenbauer after bust-up with ... Soccer
  5. Boxing SA fight deepens as former acting CEO attacks his replacement Sport

Latest Videos

'Ukraine considers South Africa as one of our most important partners'
Dejected AKA murder suspects make second appearance in Durban magistrate's court