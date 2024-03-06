Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Taxi industry monster was created by a government without direction

Braamfontein shooting another reminder that the proliferation of the taxi industry has created a sector of society that believes it is above the law

06 March 2024 - 21:33 By TimesLIVE Premium Editorial

The taxi industry is a crucial cog in South Africa's economy. It ferries more than 15-million commuters every day, ensuring they get to and from their destinations at an affordable price...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | EFF's treatment of MP Naledi Chirwa seems to contradict its ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Municipalities should embark on aggressive drives to ensure ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Bribery claims involving speaker must be acted upon swiftly Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | King’s comfort should not be put before the people’s needs Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has chance to create legacy Opinion & Analysis
  6. EDITORIAL | Stand by for political showmanship and acting at its best Opinion & Analysis
  7. JONATHAN JANSEN | Relocating some universities to places of relative safety ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Taxi industry monster was created by a government without direction Opinion & Analysis
  2. JONATHAN JANSEN | Relocating some universities to places of relative safety ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | EFF's treatment of MP Naledi Chirwa seems to contradict its ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. Dry weather hits Southern Africa’s farmers, putting key maize supplies at risk: ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Why should we pay for Mkhwebane’s misconduct and incompetence? Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Dejected AKA murder suspects make second appearance in Durban magistrate's court
South Africa says force should be used to break Israel blockade on Gaza aid