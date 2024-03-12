Twenty-four people sustained minor to serious injuries in a multiple-vehicle accident on Tuesday on the N14 in Centurion.
The patients have been transported to various hospitals by various ambulance services.
A truck collided with multiple vehicles near the R55 in Thatchfield just before 8am on Tuesday, the Tshwane emergency service department said.
The department's spokesperson, Charles Mabaso, said personnel on the scene had counted 18 vehicles involved in the crash.
“The N14, direction north, is completely closed to traffic. Traffic officials are on the scene to manage the road. We advise motorists to use alternative routes until further notice.”
Mabaso said the cause of the accident will be investigated by law enforcement agencies.
WATCH | 18-vehicle pile-up in Centurion, multiple injuries
Image: Supplied
TimesLIVE
