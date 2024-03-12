South Africa

GEPF concerned about pension fund data leak in ransomware attack

Notorious cybercrime gang LockBit was behind the attempt

12 March 2024 - 22:17
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Government Employees Pension Fund is engaging the Government Pensions Administration Agency and the National Treasury to establish the veracity and impact of the reported data breach. Stock photo.
The Government Employees Pension Fund is engaging the Government Pensions Administration Agency and the National Treasury to establish the veracity and impact of the reported data breach. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf

The Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) said on Tuesday it was concerned that data purportedly from its administrator, the Government Pensions Administration Agency (GPAA), has been released by ransomware group LockBit. 

“The GEPF is extremely concerned with this alleged security breach, as it was informed by GPAA that no data breach had occurred when it was notified of an attempt to gain access to GPAA systems by unknown individuals on February 16 2024,” said GEPF, the defined benefit fund which manages pensions and related benefits on behalf of government employees in South Africa. 

The fund said GPAA subsequently established that this was an attempt by LockBit, a notorious cybercrime gang that holds its victims' data to ransom. 

“[On Tuesday] morning, March 12 2024, after the release of certain GPAA data by LockBit on 11 March 2024, the GEPF has been informed by GPAA that preliminary investigations has found that the certain GPAA systems were compromised.”

The GPAA was investigating the alleged data breach and whether it affected the GEPF. 

The fund said GPAA had confirmed that preventive action was taken when it became aware of the attempted access to its systems.  The action included “shutting down” all systems to isolate affected areas. GPAA said pension payments were not affected. 

The GEPF is engaging with the GPAA and its oversight authority, the National Treasury, to establish the veracity and impact of the reported data breach.”

The GEPF's clients are the about 1.265-million active members from more than 325 government departments and about 473,312 pensioners and other beneficiaries. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Lockbit cybercrime gang disrupted by Britain, US and EU

Lockbit and its affiliates have hacked some of the world’s largest organisations in recent months. The gang makes money by stealing sensitive data ...
News
3 weeks ago

Empowering decisionmakers with real-time financial insights

SPONSORED | Digital technologies have huge benefits for financial reporting and business processes, says Sage
News
1 month ago

Justice department fined R5m for laxness after hack attack

The Information Regulator has fined the department of justice and constitutional development R5m.
News
8 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | 18-vehicle pile-up in Centurion, multiple injuries South Africa
  2. Price Check | Here's what groceries used to cost & it's a shocker Consumer Live
  3. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  4. FNB cuts price of vehicle licence disc renewal to R69 news
  5. Bodies of 4-year-old girl and her father found hanging from roof beams South Africa

Latest Videos

18 vehicle pile-up after truck accident
Humanitarian situation in Haiti capital worsens