South Africa

Heavy rainfall, flooding warning for KZN

12 March 2024 - 11:24
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
KwaZulu-Natal residents have been warned to stay vigilant as more rainfall is expected across the province on Wednesday. File photo.
KwaZulu-Natal residents have been warned to stay vigilant as more rainfall is expected across the province on Wednesday. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Communities in northern KwaZulu-Natal should brace themselves for heavy disruptive rainfall which could result in flooding on Wednesday. 

The South African Weather Service (Saws) issued a level 6 disruptive rain warning.

According to the provincial department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs, a level 6 alert indicates a high probability of flooding with a significant amount of rainfall exceeding 100mm.

Department spokesperson, Siboniso Mngadi said areas likely to be affected include uMhlathuze, Mtubatuba, Big Five Hlabisa, Nongoma, Jozini, uPhongolo and Umhlabuyalingana municipalities. 

“This weather poses a high likelihood of flooded roads, bridges and settlements, major disruption of traffic flow and disruption to essential services (water, electricity and communications) We have activated our disaster teams in all the municipalities likely to be affected to be on high alert during this period. We advise communities to seek shelter in safe places.” 

Mngadi said public facilities, such as community halls, are open as safe havens for those in need of shelter. 

He said their teams may have to evacuate people should they foresee a high risk of danger due to inclement weather. 

Mngadi urged motorists to avoid travelling during this period as bridges may become flooded and pose a risk to life.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Tropical low-pressure storm with severe rain expected in Mpumalanga, Limpopo and KZN

The South African Weather Service has warned that Mpumalanga, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal could be affected by a tropical low-pressure system causing ...
News
1 day ago

Booze busts in KZN amid concern about illicit alcohol manufacturing

KwaZulu-Natal economic development, tourism and environmental affairs MEC Siboniso Duma believes the province is vulnerable to the illicit alcohol ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | 18-vehicle pile-up in Centurion, multiple injuries South Africa
  2. Tropical low-pressure storm with severe rain expected in Mpumalanga, Limpopo ... South Africa
  3. Judge to rule on alleged confessions in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial South Africa
  4. Bodies of 4-year-old girl and her father found hanging from roof beams South Africa
  5. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa

Latest Videos

18 vehicle pile-up after truck accident
Humanitarian situation in Haiti capital worsens