Cape Town gears up for Red Bull Shay' iMoto competition

The country's best spinners will descend and fight it out at Canal Walk, Century City Boulevard

12 March 2024 - 11:16
Phuti Mpyane Senior Motoring Correspondent
Anything goes at the Red Bull Shay' iMoto competition, including being Jimi Hendrix while balanced atop a moving car.
Image: SUPPLIED

The Red Bull Shay' iMoto is coming to Cape Town this weekend. The event, to be held at Canal Walk, Century City Boulevard on March 16, it is the country’s premier spinning competition.

The inaugural event took place in 2019 at the Wheelz n’ Smoke arena in Johannesburg and has become a regular on the motorsport calendar.

Spinning started as a delinquent activity in townships during the early eighties. It has morphed into a daredevil sport supported by the global energy drink makers, making household names of champions Vernon “Veejaro” Hendricks (2019), Katleho “King Katra” Mokgoshi (2020) and Samkeliso “Sam Sam” Thubane (2021/22).

It’s now a discipline with global recognition that sees competitors judged not only in car-spinning skills, but the entertainment blended with the car through acrobatic manoeuvres. 

The competition was not held in 2023 but is back this year with a venue change. A total of 16 spinners have been confirmed and entrants include “Sam Sam” who returns to defend his title. Newer and equally talented and experienced names such as Chadwin “Boskie” Hadjie, Yoram Naude and Igshaan Brenner will fight for honours against Austin Kruger and others.

The action takes place on an obstacle course in an arena. Each competitor is given two-and-a-half minutes to complete a path with barrels, bollards to spin and drift around and the mandatory ‘popping’ of the wheels. If a competitor finishes the course in a shorter time they are welcome to freestyle with any stunt of their choice, including playing a guitar or exiting the car, leaving it in an autonomous twirl.

Saturday's event starts at 6pm with general access tickets costing R150 here, or you can live stream it from the Red Bull website. It will also be broadcast live on Ignition TV (DStv channel 189) From 7:30pm to 9:30pm. 

