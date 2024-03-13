South Africa

Joburg’s dry taps: Valve found in closed position

13 March 2024 - 07:44
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A closed valve left some Joburg residents without water supplies for more than a week.
A closed valve left some Joburg residents without water supplies for more than a week.
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong/ File photo

After some Johannesburg suburbs were left without water for nine days, technicians found the fault was simple: a valve was closed and needed to be opened.

Johannesburg Water said the Rand Water Waterval system was not showing flows going through the meter.

“Johannesburg Water teams conducted field investigations, taking pressure readings from their reservoirs along the pipe route up to the Rand Water Waterval dam meter (RW Waterval reservoir), while RW teams were conducting investigations on the supply pipe coming from the Meredale system.

“After the team met at the Waterval meter and confirmed the meter indicated zero flow, engagement between the teams concluded the valve on the take-off from the pipe coming from the Meredale system should be checked.

“The valve was found in a closed position and was subsequently opened.”

Ward councillor Nicole van Dyk confirmed being told about the issue.

“They had not opened up the valve, a massive valve, and once they did water started flowing through. Rand Water needs to be engaged on this. There needs to be some type of punitive measure, and there needs to be some kind of accountability,” she said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Joburg dry taps: week of 'hell' for residents and business owners

Last week has been described as "a week of hell" for residents and business owners in large parts of Randburg who spent for almost eight days without ...
News
23 hours ago

Linden system could take three days to recover ‘if there’s proper supply’

Joburg Water says that it will take two to three days for the Linden system, among those affected by an outage at Rand Water's Eikenhof pump ...
News
13 hours ago

Dry taps in Joburg: These are the problematic reservoirs

Outlets of critically low reservoirs will be throttled overnight to build capacity for the next day, Johannesburg Water says.
News
18 hours ago

Technical teams, councillors consulting with Joburg Water as 25 suburbs in Randburg area remain dry

Large parts of Randburg continued to suffer without water supplies on Monday morning despite Joburg Water's action plan to recover the Linden 1 and ...
News
1 day ago

Clamour for City Power, Rand Water to turn taps back on in Johannesburg

City Power envisages repairs to a major Rand Water substation being completed by Tuesday evening while multiple "dry" suburbs across Johannesburg ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cellphone data 'places Bozwana murder suspect at scene of crime' South Africa
  2. R21 North opens on Tuesday after mayonnaise spillage that led to looting South Africa
  3. WATCH | 18-vehicle pile-up in Centurion, multiple injuries South Africa
  4. FNB cuts price of vehicle licence disc renewal to R69 news
  5. Price Check | Here's what groceries used to cost & it's a shocker Consumer Live

Latest Videos

18 vehicle pile-up after truck accident
Humanitarian situation in Haiti capital worsens