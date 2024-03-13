South Africa

AfriForum in court bid to stop Rand Water cutting supply to towns

13 March 2024 - 22:19 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
AfriForum says decisions to reduce water supply to municipalities which owe debt must be made with careful consideration for the wellbeing of the communities they serve. Stock photo.
AfriForum says decisions to reduce water supply to municipalities which owe debt must be made with careful consideration for the wellbeing of the communities they serve. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/CHAYATORN LAORATTANAVECH

AfriForum said on Wednesday it had brought an urgent application against Rand Water after the utility's decision last week to reduce water supply to several municipalities which collectively owe it R3bn.

The affected municipalities are Emfuleni local municipality, Lesedi local municipality, Rand West local municipality and Merafong City local municipality in Gauteng, Ngwathe local municipality in the Free State; and Govan Mbeki local municipality in Mpumalanga. 

In its application, AfriForum said it asked the court to order Rand Water to restore full water supply to the affected municipalities.

Last week, AfriForum’s legal team sent an urgent letter to the water utility demanding full restoration of water supply. 

AfriForum said access to clean water was a basic human right. 

It said Rand Water’s decision to reduce water supply — even though it might be driven by operational or financial constraints — had far-reaching implications for the affected communities. 

“While we recognise the challenges that water suppliers face, we believe that such decisions must be made with careful consideration for the wellbeing of the communities they serve.

“We believe that co-operation between water suppliers, government authorities and civil society organisations is essential to find sustainable solutions to challenges with water supply,” said Petrus Coetzee, AfriForum’s adviser for local government affairs. 

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE

Rand Water in firing line over reduced flow to municipalities in arrears

Residents and businesses in worst-affected municipalities open up about the impact new measures have had on daily life
News
1 week ago

EDITORIAL | Municipalities should embark on aggressive drives to ensure customers pay for essential services

While action taken by Rand Water is drastic and affects thousands of paying residents, it usually forces municipalities to settle their debt
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

TONY LEON | Festooned with crater-like potholes, Winnie Mandela Drive is a another sad ANC epitaph

The renaming of William Nicol Drive is perhaps a fitting commemoration of Winnie Mandela’s ‘tattered legacy’
Opinion & Analysis
5 months ago

Clean water is a dirty business in South Africa

Suspicions that water tanker mafias are sabotaging supplies so they can keep on raking in millions.
News
9 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Joburg’s dry taps: Valve found in closed position South Africa
  2. Motorist leaves VIP protector stranded on the road after snatching his car keys South Africa
  3. LISTEN | Joshlin Smith case: Woman walks free after charges against her dropped South Africa
  4. R21 North opens on Tuesday after mayonnaise spillage that led to looting South Africa
  5. WATCH | Teargas & chaos outside court before Joshlin Smith's mother's appearance South Africa

Latest Videos

Chaos outside Joshlin Smith's mother's court appearance
Johannesburg's dry taps partly blamed on heatwave