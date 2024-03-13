South Africa

One dead, two injured as gunman shoots at Durban bus

13 March 2024 - 18:59 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A woman in her 50s died and two men were injured on board a bus in Newlands, Durban, on Wednesday.
A woman in her 50s died and two men were injured on board a bus in Newlands, Durban, on Wednesday.
Image: ALS Paramedics

At least one person has died and two others were injured when a bus was shot at in Durban on Wednesday.

Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said paramedics responded to the incident at the intersection of Berghill and Newlands West Drive about 5.30pm when three armed men started shooting at the bus for an unknown reason.

“Paramedics triaged the scene and found one female and two males had sustained gunshot wounds. One of the men had been taken privately to hospital before the paramedics arrival.

“One female believed to be in her fifties sustained fatal gunshot wounds. A male also believed to be in his fifties had sustained injuries to his back and was stabilised on scene.” 

Jamieson said the motive for the shooting is unknown and police were on scene.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

SANDF soldier accused of shooting wife wants bail

SANDF member Lwanda Mxolisi Zungu who allegedly shot his wife Tania multiple times in the presence of his children and mother-in-law in December ...
News
2 days ago

Emalahleni police under fire after TUT student dies after assault outside res

Ipid is investigating a case of brutality as students voice their anger
News
1 day ago

Bail denied for policewoman accused of fatally shooting husband

The Pretoria North magistrate’s court on Friday denied bail to a 43-year-old policewoman accused of killing her husband.
News
5 days ago

Durban security guard shot dead after responding to panic alarm

A Durban North security guard was shot dead on Thursday.
News
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Joburg’s dry taps: Valve found in closed position South Africa
  2. Motorist leaves VIP protector stranded on the road after snatching his car keys South Africa
  3. LISTEN | Joshlin Smith case: Woman walks free after charges against her dropped South Africa
  4. R21 North opens on Tuesday after mayonnaise spillage that led to looting South Africa
  5. WATCH | Teargas & chaos outside court before Joshlin Smith's mother's appearance South Africa

Latest Videos

Chaos outside Joshlin Smith's mother's court appearance
Johannesburg's dry taps partly blamed on heatwave