South Africa

Durban security guard shot dead after responding to panic alarm

07 March 2024 - 12:56 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A Mzansi security guard was shot dead on Thursday after responding to a call out on Kew Road in Kenville, Durban North.
A Mzansi security guard was shot dead on Thursday after responding to a call out on Kew Road in Kenville, Durban North.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

A Durban North security guard was shot dead on Thursday after responding to a call out.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said charges of murder, robbery and attempted burglary are being investigated after a security official who responded to an alarm in Kenville was shot by unknown suspects.

“He was also robbed of his firearm and was declared dead at the scene. The suspects fled the scene in their getaway vehicle which was later found abandoned in KwaMashu,” she said.

The vehicle was stolen in Phoenix this month

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said paramedics responded to the emergency at Kew Road in Kenville, Durban North, at about 11.30am.

“Paramedics arrived on scene to find SAPS and multiple security companies.” A security officer had been shot in his upper body, he said.

The paramedics assessed the man, believed to be in his 30s, but he had sustained fatal wounds and was declared dead.

“It is alleged the man, a security officer, was responding to an emergency at a house when he came under fire,” said Jamieson.

When a TimesLIVE team arrived at the scene, the officer's car was parked in the driveway and his body was lying at the entrance, indicating he hadn't had a choice to step into the yard before he was shot.

Mzanzi Security staff at the scene declined to comment. 

This story has been updated.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Bodies pile up as shootings rise in Westbury and Riverlea area

Shooting incidents have claimed the lives of seven people in just four days in the three suburbs
News
5 hours ago

Wits university boosts security after Braam shootings

Extra patrol vehicles and security guards are being deployed around student residences and campuses by the University of the Witwatersrand, after ...
News
2 days ago

UJ student killed in Braam shooting identified as David Nkosingiphile Nxumalo

The University of Johannesburg student who was killed in a drive-by shooting has been identified as David Nkosingiphile Nxumalo, from Newcastle in ...
News
3 days ago

Gunmen with high-calibre firearms 'randomly open fire' at tavern killing 3

Mpumalanga police are on the hunt for gunmen who "randomly opened fire" at a tavern in Tweefontein on Sunday, killing three people.
News
2 days ago

Wanted double murder suspect dies after gun battle with KZN police

A suspect wanted for the murders of two women in November 2023 has died after a gun battle with police who attempted to arrest him on Tuesday.
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Foreigners who assumed identities of SA citizens found guilty South Africa
  2. Taxi drivers go on strike in parts of Gauteng South Africa
  3. Teacher found hanging, pupil dies after rugby match in Gauteng South Africa
  4. LISTEN | Joslin Smith: mother, three others face charge of human trafficking South Africa
  5. Why Heineken is breaking tradition with a unique bottle design for SA South Africa

Latest Videos

'Ukraine considers South Africa as one of our most important partners'
Dejected AKA murder suspects make second appearance in Durban magistrate's court